For Flood-Hit Kerala, UAE Government Offers Rs 700 Crore Assistance

Kerala floods: Since August 8, 237 people have died and over 10 lakh people have been displaced.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended Rs 700 crore as financial assistance to rebuild the flood-ravaged state, where 223 people lost their lives since August 8.

The centre has declared the devastating floods in the state a "calamity of severe nature".

"We are slowly winding down rescue operations and concentrating on relief and rehabilitation," E Chandrasekharan, Kerala's revenue minister said. "About 95 percent of people affected have been rescued and put up in relief camps. We are hoping to reach out to everyone by end of day today."

Efforts are being made to rebuild the state from the devastating floods said to be the worst in a century.

The UAE has been one of the first countries to offer solidarity with the people in Kerala. "The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE," UAE's vice president Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had tweeted recently.

Advertisement

The UAE is home to several people from Kerala who have moved there.

"The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE," the vice president tweeted.

Hundreds of thousands have been shifted to relief camps in Kerala as nearly 100 dams, reservoirs and rivers have overflowed, roads caved in, sections of highways collapsed, and homes swept away amid warnings of worse weather to come.