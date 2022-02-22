For Congress, Manipur Polls A Battle For Survival In Northeast

The assembly elections in Manipur are a make-or-break deal for the Congress. The polls will determine not only the party's survival in the state, but could also present a revival opportunity in the Northeast. The Northeast was once a stronghold of the Congress, but the BJP has snatched control in the last 5 years.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited Imphal to give a boost to the party's campaign. This is the first that the party isn't contesting on all 60 seats in Manipur. The Congress has formed a grand alliance, called the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance, with six political parties including the Left. The alliance includes Congress, CPI, CPM, RSP, Forward Block and the Janata Dal Secular.

Manipur will vote in two phases - on February 28 and March 5 - as the elections are held for the 60-member state assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 state elections, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party by winning 28 seats. Several leaders, however, later quit the party. Later, the BJP which had 21 seats managed to form the government with Nongthongbam Biren Singh as the Chief Minister in an alliance with three regional parties - Naga People's Front (NPF) National Peoples Party (NPP), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Independent candidate, and even a former Congress MLA. Over the past five years or so, 13 Congress MLAs have switched over to BJP.

Five of the 8 states in the Northeast had a Congress government in 2015. But Congress has lost all states to BJP and its allies, and currently are the major Opposition party in just two states.

Another challenge for Congress would be to find the next generation of leaders who can sway voters. Ibobi Singh, 73, is still the face of Congress in Manipur. Many wonder if these would be the last elections of the three-time Chief Minister.