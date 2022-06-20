For 'Agniveers', Anand Mahindra's Offer Followed By Harsh Goenka's

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka also urged other corporates to do the same.

Chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka, joined fellow industrialist Anand Mahindra in promising employment to Agniveers amid widespread protests against the centre's 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme.

Earlier on Monday, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to social media to express his sadness at the violence that has marred the protests and said he would welcome the opportunity to recruit Agniveers once their four-year stint with the armed forces is finished.

"Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," Mr Mahindra tweeted.

Quote tweeting Mr Mahindra's tweet, RPG Group supremo Harsh Goenka echoed similar sentiments.

"The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future," Mr Goenka wrote.

Several states in the country witnessed massive protests after the centre announced the 'Agnipath' scheme under which defence aspirants between the 17.5-21 age group will be recruited for four years.

After the completion of the four years, 75 per cent of the new recruits will be relieved of their duties with a sum total of about Rs 12 lakh but no pension benefits. The remaining 25 per cent will be retained and go on to serve a 15-year tenure in the armed forces.

Despite the massive protests against this scheme, the centre has categorically refused to roll it back.