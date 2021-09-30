'Dear Media, I'm Amrinder Singh,' Says Tweet, Ex-Chief Minister Reacts

People have been tagging the footballer over the last few days

"Please stop tagging me," Amrinder Singh tweeted on Thursday morning. This was Amrinder Singh, the Indian football team's goalkeeper who was mistaken for former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on social media. People have been tagging the footballer over the last few days, forcing him to issue a clarification. Captain Amarinder Singh is one of the protagonists in the political crisis in Punjab.

“Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, goalkeeper of the Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the state Punjab. Please stop tagging me,” the footballer wrote on Twitter.

Captain Amarinder Singh reacted to the goalkeeper's tweet and empathised with him. “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead,” the Congress leader said..

Amrinder Singh plays for ATK Mohun Bagan football club. He recently tested positive for Covid-19. He has been ruled out of the Indian team for the SAFF Championships starting in the Maldives on October 1.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister earlier this month after a long-running feud with his bitter rival Navjot Singh Sidhu. The 79-year-old's resignation, just months ahead of the elections in Punjab, created a major crisis for Congress.

Charanjit Singh Channi was then appointed Chief Minister, but in a shocker that has intensified the crisis, Mr Sidhu resigned as state Congress chief earlier this week.