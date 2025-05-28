'Sugar Boards' In Schools Soon? States Asked To Take Measures Over Obesity

Food regulator FSSAI has asked States to take steps, including creating an awareness programme, to address the growing challenge of obesity.

"In response to the Prime Minister's clarion call for urgent action against obesity and reducing oil consumption by 10 per cent, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday urged States and UTs to step up awareness efforts and implement concrete measures to tackle the growing public health concern," the regulator said in a statement.

The matter was deliberated during the 47th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting held on May 27, 2025, in New Delhi.

During the extensive deliberations, States and UTs were strongly urged to scale up comprehensive measures, including widespread public awareness campaigns, to effectively address the Prime Minister's call for an obesity-free and healthier nation, it added.

A significant point of discussion was the recent directive from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the establishment of 'sugar boards' in schools. The FSSAI stressed the need for states to actively support and implement this crucial initiative in a big way.

This would help significantly curb excessive sugar consumption among school-going children and foster healthier dietary habits from a young age.

The FSSAI emphasised that "states are key to the successful execution of these public health initiatives".

Discussions revolved around strategies for states to enhance their food safety surveillance, promote the 'Eat Right India' movement, and encourage the availability of nutritious and safe food options across all segments of society.

The authority reiterated its commitment to providing all necessary technical guidance and support to states and UTs in their endeavours.

The 47th CAC meeting was attended by over 60 participants, including Commissioners of Food Safety, senior officials from States and UTs, representatives from central ministries, and stakeholders from the food industry, consumer groups, agriculture, laboratories, and research organisations.

