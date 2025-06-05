"Those Thinking That Working For Nation Is Anti-Party Should...": Shashi Tharoor

Anyone who considers working in the nation's interest as an anti-party activity needs to question themselves, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said, amid speculation of a growing acrimony in the party over his praise of the Centre's handling of Operation Sindoor last month.

"I think, frankly, when one is doing the nation's service, I don't think one needs to worry too much about these things," the Thiruvananthapuram MP told news agency PTI.

"I noticed that my friend Salman Khurshid has asked the question, 'is it so difficult to be a patriot in our country these days?' And I think anybody who considers that working in the national interest is some sort of anti-party activity really needs to question themselves rather than us," he added.

The Congress leader's remarks came amid a volley of attacks from party leaders over his remarks perceived to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government, during his ongoing diplomatic mission abroad to brief stakeholders on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

"I honestly feel at this point in time that we are focused on a mission here, and we don't really need to spend too much time worrying about what is said or not said in the heat of the moment by various individuals. Because for us, the focus really is on this much larger and more important message," he added.

Asked whether he would continue to remain in the Congress and his future course of action, Mr Tharoor said: "I am an elected member of Parliament. I have four years left of my term. I don't think there is any question to be asked."

Mr Tharoor has come under stringent criticism by several Congress leaders, including media and publicity department head Pawan Khera and party leader Udit Raj, for not mentioning surgical strikes against Pakistan during the UPA government in his presentations abroad.

The four-time lawmaker is heading one of the seven Indian delegations that are travelling abroad to expose Pakistan's role in terrorist attacks on Indian soil.

On May 29, the Congress said the Lok Sabha MP was very much part of its family but erred in claiming that surgical strikes against Pakistan were held for the first time in 2016. Mr Khera also shared a screenshot from his party colleague's book in which he criticised the Narendra Modi government for allegedly exploiting the 2016 strikes politically.

Congress leader Udit Raj described Mr Tharoor as a "super spokesperson of the BJP".

On Monday, Mr Khurshid, who is also a part of India's diplomatic mission abroad, said it is "distressing" that people back home are calculating political allegiances and asked if it is "so difficult to be patriotic"..

Without naming anyone, the former External Affairs Minister said on X: "When on mission against terrorism, to carry India's message to the world, it's distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?"