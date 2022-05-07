Focus On Inflation, Loudspeaker 'Closed Chapter': Sanjay Raut To BJP

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the issue of loudspeakers is a closed chapter. (File)

Calling the issue of loudspeakers a "closed chapter", Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said instead of talking about that, the BJP should address rising inflation and unemployment as they are the challenges being faced by the people.

Mr Raut said, "No one is ready to speak on inflation. People of the country are grappling with issues like price rise and unemployment. But no BJP leader is speaking on it."

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) and top BJP leaders don't speak of the issue of inflation and unemployment. Their issues are different. They only speak on what police in Punjab and Maharashtra are doing," he told reporters.

Mr Raut said that the issue of loudspeakers is a closed chapter as attempts to create Hindu-Muslim divide over it have failed.

The Shiv Sena leader added that it is the Hindu community that has faced the biggest setback as far as the issue of loudspeakers is concerned.

"Attempts were made to incite tension between Hindus and Muslims by raising the demand to ban loudspeakers on mosques. But people are wise. The Supreme Court's directives on loudspeakers are being implemented. There should be a national policy on loudspeakers," Mr Raut said.

Notably, the Supreme Court had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 pm and 6 am (except in cases of public emergencies) in July 2005, citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those who live in such areas.

Even since Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in his rallies held last month, it has become a hot button issue in the state and other parts of the country. The BJP has supported his demand.