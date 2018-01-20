Focus On Eliminating Terror Safe Havens In Pak: India To UN Security Council

Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin told the Security Council it is India's vision that Afghanistan regain its place and New Delhi remain committed to work closely with its regional and international partners to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.
"There is a common Afghan saying that roughly translates as "If water is muddied downstream, don't waste your time filtering it; better to go upstream to clean it," Mr Akbaruddin said during a special ministerial meeting on Afghanistan.
Underlining that support for voices of peace in Afghanistan alone is not enough, Mr Akbaruddin said, "We must focus on addressing the challenges posed by cross border terrorism emanating from safe havens and sanctuaries to our region and especially to Afghanistan".
"If we do so, the decay, which has been inflicted on Afghanistan, can be made reversible," he added.
"It is with this in mind that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Afghanistan on December 24, 2015 to inaugurate the Parliament building, stopped over in Lahore, Pakistan," he said.
"These mind sets differentiate between good and bad terrorists. These mindsets refuse to see reason in peace. They are mindsets that are reluctant to join hands in moving the region forward to build a shared future for our people and our youth. These mindsets, Mr. President, need to change," Mr Akbaruddin said.