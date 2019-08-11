Floods Kill Over 100 Across India; Amit Shah To Conduct Aerial Survey In Karnataka: 10 Points

More than 200 rescue teams have been deployed across the country. (File)

New Delhi: Floods across India have killed more than 100 people in the last one week and lakhs have been displaced in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, which are among the worst-hit states. In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has ordered military teams to form rescue units and airlift food to stranded villages across the state. More than two lakh people have been evacuated and at least 30 have died in neighbouring Karnataka, chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa said on Saturday. The state still doesn't have a cabinet in place two weeks after Mr Yeddiyurappa took oath as chief minister. In Maharashtra, where 30 people have been killed, hundreds are still waiting to be rescued after six days of rescue operations in Kolhapur, one of the worst-affected districts.