Floods Kill Over 100 Across India; Amit Shah To Conduct Aerial Survey In Karnataka: 10 Points

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa estimated losses due to floods at Rs 6,000 crore.

Updated: August 11, 2019 09:03 IST
Floods Kill Over 100 Across India; Amit Shah To Conduct Aerial Survey In Karnataka: 10 Points

More than 200 rescue teams have been deployed across the country. (File)

New Delhi:  Floods across India have killed more than 100 people in the last one week and lakhs have been displaced in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, which are among the worst-hit states. In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has ordered military teams to form rescue units and airlift food to stranded villages across the state. More than two lakh people have been evacuated and at least 30 have died in neighbouring Karnataka, chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa said on Saturday. The state still doesn't have a cabinet in place two weeks after Mr Yeddiyurappa took oath as chief minister. In Maharashtra, where 30 people have been killed, hundreds are still waiting to be rescued after six days of rescue operations in Kolhapur, one of the worst-affected districts.
Here's your ten-point cheatsheet on this big story:
  1. In Karnataka, over 1,000 villages in 17 districts have been affected due to floods, Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa said on Saturday. The state has suffered losses worth Rs 6,000 crore after heavy rainfall hit several districts in north Karnataka, he said.
  2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district in Karnataka, which has been badly hit amid heavy rainfall.
  3. All schools and colleges in flood-hit districts in the state - both government and private - will remain closed till August 15. Heavy rains have also disrupted train services. On Saturday, all Konkan Railway trains were also cancelled after a landslide occurred near Karwar area.
  4. In Kerala, air traffic will resume at the Kochi airport at 12 pm today. Fifty seven people have died in the last three days in the state which suffered its worst deluge in a century last year. Nearly 1.66 lakh people have been evacuated to safety.
  5. A red alert warning, which means likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain, has been issued for three districts today in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. Six districts have been put on orange alert.
  6. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, today, two days after he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure aid to the flood-affected people. Many are still feared trapped in Wayanad and Malappuram where landslides have been reported in the last three days.
  7. More than four lakh people have been displaced in Maharashtra due to floods.The situation in western Maharashtra is likely to improve with five lakh cusecs of water being discharged from Almatti dam on the Krishna river in Karnataka, officials said.
  8. On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the flooding to "unprecedented" rainfall this monsoon, which he said, was "more than double" of that in 2005 when massive floods had been witnessed.
  9. "During the 2005 floods, Sangli had received 217 per cent rainfall in a month's time, while there was 758 per cent rainfall in just nine days now. In Kolhapur, there was 159 per cent rainfall in 2005, while it was 480 per cent in nine days this time," he said.
  10. National Highway 4 (Mumbai- Bengaluru) is still shut, and Karnataka-bound vehicles coming from Mumbai are advised to take the Solapur route.




