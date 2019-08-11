Floods Kill Over 100 Across India; Amit Shah To Conduct Aerial Survey In Karnataka: 10 Points

Here's your ten-point cheatsheet on this big story:
- In Karnataka, over 1,000 villages in 17 districts have been affected due to floods, Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa said on Saturday. The state has suffered losses worth Rs 6,000 crore after heavy rainfall hit several districts in north Karnataka, he said.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district in Karnataka, which has been badly hit amid heavy rainfall.
- All schools and colleges in flood-hit districts in the state - both government and private - will remain closed till August 15. Heavy rains have also disrupted train services. On Saturday, all Konkan Railway trains were also cancelled after a landslide occurred near Karwar area.
- In Kerala, air traffic will resume at the Kochi airport at 12 pm today. Fifty seven people have died in the last three days in the state which suffered its worst deluge in a century last year. Nearly 1.66 lakh people have been evacuated to safety.
- A red alert warning, which means likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain, has been issued for three districts today in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. Six districts have been put on orange alert.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, today, two days after he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure aid to the flood-affected people. Many are still feared trapped in Wayanad and Malappuram where landslides have been reported in the last three days.
- More than four lakh people have been displaced in Maharashtra due to floods.The situation in western Maharashtra is likely to improve with five lakh cusecs of water being discharged from Almatti dam on the Krishna river in Karnataka, officials said.
- On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the flooding to "unprecedented" rainfall this monsoon, which he said, was "more than double" of that in 2005 when massive floods had been witnessed.
- "During the 2005 floods, Sangli had received 217 per cent rainfall in a month's time, while there was 758 per cent rainfall in just nine days now. In Kolhapur, there was 159 per cent rainfall in 2005, while it was 480 per cent in nine days this time," he said.
- National Highway 4 (Mumbai- Bengaluru) is still shut, and Karnataka-bound vehicles coming from Mumbai are advised to take the Solapur route.
