Rain Fury Has Caused Rs 800-Crore Loss In Himachal: Chief Minister To NDTV

Rain fury in Himachal Pradesh has caused a loss of nearly Rs 800 crore and every family that has lost their house will receive a compensation of Rs 7 lakh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

Speaking to NDTV on Wednesday, Mr Sukhu, who was in Mandi district to take stock of the situation, also rubbished the opposition's allegations of not doing enough to help people, saying the government is doing everything it can while BJP leaders are just getting their photos clicked for social media.

"People whose houses are completely destroyed will get Rs 7 lakh as compensation and Rs 1 lakh will be given to those with partially damaged houses. For shops, the compensation will be decided based on the size. The cabinet will approve a package soon... 78 people have died and there has been a loss of nearly Rs 800 crore," the chief minister said.

In several areas, Mr Sukhu said, houses and roads have been washed away and there has been severe damage to drinking water and electricity infrastructure.

Asked about the BJP's accusations against his government, the Congress leader said, "Who is ensuring that the roads are motorable again? Their accusations haven't got this done, the government has. Food is being given to people by the government, not by the BJP's politics. All they want to do is get their photos clicked for social media, we are the ones that are actually working for the people."

On Tuesday, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said 85 people have died since the monsoon hit the state in June. Of these, 54 deaths were because of landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, and drowning, and 31 people lost their lives in road accidents.

The SDMA report said at least 340 houses have been completely destroyed and 198 roads are blocked. Mandi district has been the worst hit.