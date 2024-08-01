Flooding At Jaipur SMS Hospital Raises Alarm Among Patients

Efforts are underway to drain the water using mud pumps.

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital witnessed waterlogging after heavy overnight rainfall earlier in the day, raising concerns among the patients and attendants.

The false ceiling of the ICU collapsed and the basement of the North and South Wing of the hospital, along with the Sethia ICU and New Medical ICU, were inundated.

Efforts are underway to drain the water using mud pumps as the water has been flowing from Charak Bhavan to the Cardiology Tower.

Government agencies such as the Public Works Department, and the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) among others, are responsible for the maintenance of the SMS hospital.

The medical department has formed a rapid response team to address the crisis and ensure the safety of the patients.

However, the situation might worsen as the Meteorological Department has also warned of more rainfall in the next few hours.