Flood Situation Critical In Upper Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Sarma

Assam Rifles personnel rescue stranded civilians in Namsai and Changlang on Monday

Assam's flood situation has turned critical following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Monday.

"Since last evening, the flood situation has turned critical in Upper Assam. The Brahmaputra and all its tributaries are flowing above the danger level," Mr Sarma said.

Even in Kaziranga National Park, 95 out of a total 233 forest check posts are submerged. The animals have started moving from the reserve forest to nearby hills.

The Brahmaputra and all its tributaries are flowing above the danger level. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall for the next two to three days, Mr Sarma said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah called me and assured of all help to deal with the situation," the Chief Minister said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the army will be on standby to deal with any emergency, he said.

All ministers, MLAs and officials have been asked to closely monitor the situation, he added.

Officials said 2.7 lakh people in 14 districts, including Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys, have been affected by the floods.