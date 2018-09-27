Flights To Begin Soon On Delhi-Hisar And Hisar-Chandigarh Routes

The Hisar Civil Airport has got the authorisation to operate airlines on Thursday (Representational)

The Hisar Civil Airport on Thursday got the authorisation to operate airlines on Delhi-Hisar and Hisar-Chandigarh routes, officials said.

The selected airline is expected to start operations from November 2018 onwards, a spokesman of the Civil Aviation Department said in Chandigarh.

"The Hisar Civil Airport has now the authorisation to operate scheduled airline operations as it has been accorded Aerodrome Licence today by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Government of India. This licence authorizes the Airport to operate scheduled airline operations," he said.

He said the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has selected the Hisar Airport for operations on Delhi-Hisar and Hisar-Chandigarh routes under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

The Civil Aviation Department is also going to open the Narnaul Airport for Aero Sports activities like sky diving, hot air balooning and power gliding, he said.

On Independence Day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had dedicated the state's first civil airport at Hisar to the people of Haryana, saying it would open the possibilities of creating an economic corridor and vibrant industrial ecosystem.

"Under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS)-UDAN, airline namely M/s Pinnacle Airways Limited has bid for two routes - Delhi-Hisar and Hisar-Chandigarh. Six flights a week have been planned on both the routes from here," Mr Khattar had said.