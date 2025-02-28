After Kolkata, You Can Now Get Tea For Rs 10, Coffee For Rs 20 At Chennai Airport

You can now get tea for Rs 10 and coffee for Rs 20 at Chennai airport following the opening of Udan Yatri Cafe - a government-launched initiative to offer tea, water and snacks at reasonable prices. The issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports was first raised by AAP MP Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha. Soon after, the government launched the initiative.

Taking to X, Mr Chadha announced the opening of the Udan Yatri Cafe in Chennai and said, "A small spark can light up the darkest skies...First Kolkata, now Chennai. Glad to see affordable food canteens being set up at Airports. Grateful to everyone who supported my demand for affordable food and drinks at airports. Congratulations to each one of you - every drop together makes the ocean rise."

A small spark can light up the darkest skies…



First Kolkata, now Chennai!



Glad to see affordable food canteens being set up at Airports. Grateful to everyone who supported my demand for affordable food and drinks at airports. Congratulations to each one of you - every drop… pic.twitter.com/EN8L1ESYnL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 28, 2025

"I shall continue to raise issues of public interest. Keep sending me your suggestions," he added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced the launch of the 'Udan Yatri Cafe' at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as a pilot project in December. This came after the AAP MP raised the issue of overpriced food at airports in the Rajya Sabha.

In his parliamentary speech, Mr Chadha highlighted the plight of passengers forced to pay inflated prices for food and beverages at airports.

"A water bottle costs Rs 100, and tea is priced at Rs 200-250. Can't the government establish affordable canteens at airports?" he said.

He also criticised the poor management of airports, which he likened to bus stands due to long queues, overcrowding, and disorganisation.

Mr Chadha's speech received widespread praise on social media, with many hailing it as a voice for the common man, the AAP said.

He also reminded the government of its promise to make air travel affordable, highlighting that rising costs have made it challenging for the common people to fly.