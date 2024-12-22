Tea For Rs 10 At Kolkata Airport Soon, Raghav Chadha Says 'Change Brewing'

AAP MP Raghav Chadha in parliament raised issue of overpriced food at airports

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said his efforts have led to lowering of food and water prices at airports after the government launched affordable Udaan Yatri Cafe. Mr Chadha had in parliament raised the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports, prompting the government to launch the Udaan Yatri Cafe, Mr Chadha said in a statement.

The first Udaan Yatri Cafe has been launched at Kolkata airport, offering water, tea, and snacks at reasonable prices.

Mr Chadha reminded the government of its promise to make air travel affordable, highlighting that rising costs have made it challenging for the common people to fly.

"Glad to see the change brewing! After I highlighted the issue of food affordability at airports during this Winter Session of Parliament, tea prices at Kolkata Airport have been reduced. This is a win for us citizens, and I take pride in being the catalyst for this change. Hope more airports will follow this example and price food items more reasonably. Which issues should I raise in the next session?" the AAP MP said in a post on X.

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced the launch of 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as a pilot project. If successful, it will be extended to other airports managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In his parliamentary speech, Mr Chadha highlighted the plight of passengers forced to pay inflated prices for food and beverages at airports.

"A water bottle costs Rs 100, and tea is priced at Rs 200-250. Can't the government establish affordable canteens at airports?" he said.

He also criticised the poor management of airports, which he likened to bus stands due to long queues, overcrowding, and disorganisation.

Mr Chadha's speech received widespread praise on social media, with many hailing it as a voice for the common man, the AAP said.

Konchok Stanzin, a counselor from Ladakh's Chushul, supported Mr Chadha's statement, pointing out challenges faced by Ladakhis due to expensive air travel, especially during winter when they are cut off from the rest of the country.

While discussing the Indian Aviation Bill 2024, Mr Chadha said, "The government promised that people in slippers would fly, but now even those wearing Bata shoes can't afford air travel."

He noted a sharp rise in airfares over the past year, burdening the common people. For instance, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Patna routes now cost Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500.