Flier Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Air, Handed Over To Police: SpiceJet

The SpiceJet flight captain requested Air Traffic Controller for a priority landing (Representational)

A passenger travelling on SpiceJet's Delhi-Varanasi flight tried to open the emergency door of the aircraft mid-air, but was restrained by the flight crew and co-passengers, the airline said on Sunday.

The passenger was later handed over to the police, it said.

"On March 27, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-2003 (Delhi-Varanasi) tried to open the emergency door of the aircraft in an abusive and aggressive state while the aircraft was airborne," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.

The passenger was brought under control by the flight crew with the help of co-passengers, he said.

The crew immediately informed the captain who requested the Air Traffic Controller for a priority landing.

"The aircraft landed safely in Varanasi where the said passenger was handed over to the local police by CISF and SpiceJet's security staff," the spokesperson added.

