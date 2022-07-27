Flash Flood Blocks Road In Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti, Several Vehicles Stuck

Himachal flash flood: Around 40 vehicles are stuck, said authorities. (Representational)

Several vehicles were stuck after a flash flood led to a road blockade in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday, the state disaster management department said.

As per information, a flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in Lahaul sub-division due to which the road has been blocked, it said.

Around 40 vehicles are stuck on both sides of the road, the department said, adding efforts are on to clear the road for vehicular movement.

