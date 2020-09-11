Fix Reasonable Ambulance Charge For Covid Patients: Top Court To States

Supreme Court has told states to fix a reasonable rate for providing ambulances to Covid patients (File)

The Supreme Court, which has been hearing a number of petitions regarding streamlining of healthcare services amid the coronavirus pandemic, today directed all states to fix a reasonable rate for providing ambulance services to Covid patients.

Expressing concern on ambulance service providers overcharging Covid patients, the top court said the state governments should also ensure that there are sufficient number of ambulances available in each district to take Covid patients to hospitals.

States are bound to carry out the advisory issued by the Centre to deal with pandemic, said the Supreme Court, which had earlier directed the Centre to cap COVID-19 testing charges in various states. However, it had refused to fix an upper ceiling on the cost of Covid treatment in private hospitals across the country.