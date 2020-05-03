1st Train Carrying 1,200 Migrants To Bengal To Leave Rajasthan Tomorrow

A special train carrying migrant workers from Bengal stranded in Rajasthan due to the coronavirus lockdown will depart on Monday, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said this evening. The train will leave from Ajmer and reach Dankuni in Hooghly district, with one stop at Durgapur, on Tuesday.

The train, initiated by the Rajasthan government, is the latest in several "shramik (worker)" trains run by Indian Railways to return migrants, students and others stuck across the country due to the lockdown and the resulting shut down of public transport.