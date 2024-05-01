Video: First Look At Vande Bharat Metro, Trial Run From July

The Vande Bharat Metro's trial run will start from July

Here's a first look at India's Vande Bharat Metro rail which will be tested from July this year. A rail coach factory in Punjab's Kapurthala built the first few coaches of the Vande Bharat Metro.

Initially, 50 such trains will be built, and the number will be raised gradually to 400, railway sources said. In terms of range, the Vande Bharat Metro will be able to travel between 100 km and 250 km, sources said.

It has 12 coaches as its default configuration, but can be expanded up to 16 coaches.

The railways on its website says several reformative initiatives have been taken since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance safety.

The major initiatives include increase in expenditure with creation of a dedicated fund for safety related work, removal of unmanned level crossings, greater emphasis on track renewal, and modernisation of track rollout of safer passenger coaches at an increased pace.