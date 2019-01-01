Rajasthan Minister Says, "Development Of My Caste First, Society Next"

"My first duty will be to work towards development of people of my caste and then towards the larger society," said Rajasthan minister Mamta Bhupesh.

All India | | Updated: January 01, 2019 15:54 IST
Rajasthan Minister Says, 'Development Of My Caste First, Society Next'

Mamta Bhupesh is the women and child development minister in Rajasthan cabinet.


Alwar: 

Rajasthan Minister Mamta Bhupesh said that working for the development of her caste is her priority.

Ms Bhupesh, who is the women and child development minister in the Rajasthan cabinet, made the remark while addressing a public event in Alwar district's Reni town yesterday.

"My first duty will be to work towards development of people of my caste and then towards the larger society. I intend to work for everyone," Ms Bhupesh said on Monday.

In Rajasthan, where the Assembly polls were held in 199 seats out of 200, the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73. BSP got 6, CPM 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal 1, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3, and Independents 13.

