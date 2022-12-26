First Batch Of Agniveers From Jammu And Kashmir Join Army For Training

he candidates will report for training between 25 and 30 December 2022.

The first ever batch of 'Agniveers' selected from Jammu and Kashmir today joined the Indian Army for training, the Centre said. Approximately 200 candidates were selected after rigorous tests including physical tests, medical tests, written examination, and document verification. They were despatched from Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar to about 30 training centres of various Regiments of the Indian Army on December 24, 2022. The candidates will report for training between 25 and 30 December 2022, and their training shall commence with effect from January 1, 2023.

"The selection and despatch of candidates through all stages has been possible due to the concerted and synergised efforts of the civil administration helmed by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and his team, constant support of Chinar Corps and the dedication of the aspirants to contribute to nation building," a media release said.

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply, and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, this year, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment.

The government has said that the Agnipath scheme was introduced in the exercise of its sovereign function to make national security and defence more "robust, "impenetrable" and "abreast with changing military requirements".