First Batch Of 60 Indians Rescued From Job Scam In Cambodia Return Home

The first batch of 60 Indian nationals rescued by the Indian Embassy in Cambodia from fraudulent employers have returned home, the embassy said on Thursday.

These Indians were rescued by authorities from a place called Jinbei-4 on May 20. The operation was carried out in coordination with authorities in Sihanoukville.

The Indian Embassy recently issued an advisory as well for those travelling to Cambodia for jobs. It asked Indian nationals to secure employment only through authorized agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The Embassy of India, Phnom Penh is in touch with several Indian nationals who have reached out to us, and who have been subsequently evacuated by Cambodian authorities from a place called Jinbei-4 on May 20," the Indian Embassy in Cambodia said in a press release.

The matter has been taken up with the Cambodian authorities at the highest level for immediate repatriation of these Indian nationals.

"Cambodian authorities have informed us that around 60 Indian nationals have been sent from SHV to Phnom Penh today so that they can be sent back to India with the Embassy's assistance for travel documents, etc." the release added.

Further, the embassy also stated that it is in constant touch with the Cambodian authorities and necessary assistance and guidance are being provided to these Indian nationals on their way back to India.

A team of Embassy Officials are already in Sihanoukville to extend necessary assistance to these Indian nationals. Any other Indian nationals facing difficulties and wishing to return to India may get in touch with the Embassy.

The Mission has also set up a temporary Control Room at Sihanoukville for three days ( May 21-23).

The Embassy has been issuing several Advisories to alert Indians seeking jobs in Cambodia cautioning them not to fall prey to unauthorized agents. Indian nationals have been cautioned to not indulge in practices contrary to the purpose for which the Visa is granted by the host government such as seeking employment on a "Tourist Visa". They have also been advised to not undertake illegal cyber crimes and reach out to the Embassy and Cambodian hotline numbers.

The Government of India and the Embassy of India remain committed to extending all possible help to Indian nationals who are trapped in scam centres through unscrupulous elements. As of now, over 360 Indian nationals have been rescued/repatriated to India through the Mission's intervention.

