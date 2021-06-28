First 5 Lakh Tourist Visas To Be Free: Centre's Boost For Covid-Hit Tourism Sector

Five lakh tourist visas will be issued free of charge - once the government resumes issuing these - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday evening as the government unveiled eight economic relief measures for sectors affected by the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

This scheme will be applicable till March 31, 2022, or the first five lakh tourists visas are issued, whichever is earlier. Each tourist can only avail of this scheme once, Ms Sitharaman said, adding that the total financial implication of this scheme would be Rs 100 crore.

Ms Sitharaman said the measure is meant to boost a tourism sector that has been among those most badly hit by the pandemic, with non-essential international travel banned for large parts of last year and only re-opening in a restricted manner since.

To illustrate the impact that Covid has had on the tourism sector the Finance Minister said 10.93 million tourists visited India in 2019 and spent nearly US$ 31 billion on leisure and business.

On average, she said, an individual tourist stayed for about 21 days and spent $34, or Rs 2,400, daily.

Ms Sitharaman also announced other measures for the travel and tourism sectors, including a new loan guarantee scheme for 994 travel and tourism stakeholders (TTS, as recognised by the Tourism Ministry) and 10,700 regional- or state-level licensed tourist guides.

Loans will be provided with 100 per cent guarantee up to certain limits, she said.

For TTS the limit will be Rs 10 lakh (per agency) and for guides it will be Rs 1 lakh. There will be no processing charges and waiver/foreclosure payment charges, and no additional collateral is needed, she said.