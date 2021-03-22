1 Killed, Dozen Injured As Balcony Collapses In UP: Police

A man was killed in a balcony collapse incident, police said. (Representational)

A man was killed and 12 others were injured when a balcony collapsed during a wedding ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Kutubpur village, they said.

Several people had gathered to witness a marriage ceremony when the balcony of the house belonging to one Zakir Ali collapsed, police official MC Misra said.

Badshah alias Arvind (35), who was standing under the balcony, died in the incident while 12 others were injured and are undergoing treatment, the official said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, the official added.