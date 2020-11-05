Firecrackers Banned In Delhi, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Firecrackers have been banned in Delhi, West Bengal and Rajasthan (Representational)

Firecrackers will be banned in Delhi in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today on Twitter.

Mr Kejriwal said after reviewing the pandemic situation in Delhi it was found there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases after festivals, such as the recently concluded Durga Puja and Dussehra, and due to air pollution.

Air pollution, which can aggravate the health condition of COVID-19 patients, has been on the rise in Delhi due to festivals and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

West Bengal too, earlier today, banned the burning of firecrackers in the state on Diwali and Kali Puja. Delhi and Bengal join Sikkim, Rajasthan and Odisha who also banned firecrackers to combat rising coronavirus cases.

In view of this, the Chief Minister tweeted, the Delhi government has taken several steps to counter the rising cases.

After from banning firecrackers, medical infrastructure will be ramped up, oxygen and ICU beds will also be increased in Delhi government hospitals, he added. Mr Kejriwal also added there will be targetted testing and steps will be taken to ensure the fatality rate does not increase.

3. Del HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt hospitals. Filed appeal in SC yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation



4. Targetted testing



5. All steps shud be taken to ensure that fatality rate does not increase — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

Delhi's air pollution has plummeted to severe levels and suffered its most toxic day in a year today. Coronavirus cases have also been raging in the capital with over 4,00,000 infections. The toxic air has heightened the alarm over the health hazard posed by the choking smog, with doctors warning of a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that he has issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers and restrict their use to protect COVID-19 patients and the public from their ill-effects.

Bengal had also appealed to its residents to not burn firecrackers. The Calcutta High Court later banned the use of firecrackers in the upcoming festivals.