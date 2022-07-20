Fire Onboard Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya, No Casualties Reported

A board of inquiry has been formed to probe fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

A fire broke out at the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya while operating off the Karnataka coast today, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The fire was brought under control by the crew. No casualties were reported, the navy said.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the navy said.

The $2.3 billion aircraft carrier came to India from Russia in January 2014. It was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2013 in north Russia's Severodvinsk and is now based in Karnataka's Karwar.

The air wing consists of MiG 29K fighter jets and Kamov helicopters.

INS Vikramaditya is 284 metres long and 60 metres high - about the height of a 20-storey building. The ship weighs 40,000 tonnes and is the biggest and heaviest ship in the Indian Navy.