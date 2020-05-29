Fire In Ahmedabad Building; Man Jumps Off 4th Floor, Dies

Fire Officer said: We rescued 30 people using manual and hydraulic ladders (Representational)

A 38-year-old man died after he jumped off the fourth floor of a commercial complex on Ahmedabad's Ashram Road in panic during a fire on Friday afternoon, officials said.

As many as 30 persons had to be rescued from Sakar-7 building, where a fire broke out in a wire duct on the ground floor, while many others managed to come out safely by themselves despite the presence of thick smoke, a fire brigade official said.

"One person panicked and jumped off the fourth floor and injured himself on the head before the fire brigade team arrived at the site. He was rushed to LG Hospital but was declared dead on admission. He was identified as Jaydeepsinh Chavda (38)," the official said.

"He jumped off after breaking the window on the fourth floor," said a man who tried to help him by pumping his chest before the ambulance arrived but in vain.

"The fire was a minor one that started in the wire duct of the ground floor due to a short circuit, but the smoke that ensued enveloped even the fourth floor. We rescued 30 people using manual and hydraulic ladders. There were no other casualties. The fire was doused soon after," Fire Officer Mithun Mistry said.

