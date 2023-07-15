Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of Building In Delhi's Barakhamba Road

The fire started on the ninth floor of the DCM building in Barakhamba Road.

A fire broke out in a building in an important area in central Delhi, which houses many offices. 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in less than two hours. No injuries have been reported.

The fire started on the ninth floor of the DCM building in Barakhamba Road, which is close to Connaught Place, around 6.30 pm. Visuals from the spot showed flames leaping out from the windows on the ninth floor and smoke engulfing the floor above.

#WATCH | Firefighting operation underway after a fire broke out on the 9th floor of the DCM building in Connaught Place. 10 fire engines are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/A3PZ4dsVTs — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

Heavy rain began pounding the area by the time fire officials started dousing the blaze. A video of the operation showed a water jet being aimed at the building from a fire truck, with the rain helping to dissipate the smoke.

The fire was doused around 8 pm. Traffic movement was affected on Barakhamba Road.