Fire Breaks Out In Coach Of Train Parked At Odisha's Puri Station

The reason behind the fire is still unknown. (Representational)

A major fire broke out in one coach of a train parked at the coaching depot at Puri railway station on Tuesday, officials said.

Puri Assistant Fire Officer said that the incident occurred at around 12.30 pm when the train had come to the coaching depot for servicing.

"The fire was reported at the washing line. Subsequently, a massive operation was launched by the fire services department personnel to douse the flames," the official said, adding that one bogie was destroyed in the blaze.

It is suspected that the fire might have been caused by to short-circuit in the battery-related compartment.

However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of fire. The train was being repaired. We will also review the condition of the battery. The fire has been completely contained," said an official of the coaching depot.

Further details are awaited.

