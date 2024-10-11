Express Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu, 2 Coaches On Fire

There are reports of some passengers getting injured.

An express train has collided with a goods rake in Tamil Nadu's Triuvallur district and two coaches of the passenger train have caught fire.

At least two coaches of the express train have also derailed and there are reports of some passengers getting injured.

Officials said the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Express collided with the goods train, which was stationary, at Kavaraipettai near Chennai at 8:50 PM and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.