Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Iconic Crawford Market, Fire Engines Rushed

A fire has broken out at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market. The fire, which started around 6:15 pm, is reportedly confined to four shops in the market.
10 fire engines have been rushed to douse the blaze.
Two fire jets are in operation to manage the Level-2 fire, the Mumbai fire department said.
A call was received around 6:15 pm and fire fighters reached the spot within three minutes, officials said.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
No injuries have been reported so far.
More details are awaited.