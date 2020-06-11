Read inOther Languages

Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Iconic Crawford Market, Fire Engines Rushed

10 fire engines have been rushed to douse the blaze, fire department officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far

A fire has broken out at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market. The fire, which started around 6:15 pm, is reportedly confined to four shops in the market.

10 fire engines have been rushed to douse the blaze.

Two fire jets are in operation to manage the Level-2 fire, the Mumbai fire department said.

A call was received around 6:15 pm and fire fighters reached the spot within three minutes, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

Comments
