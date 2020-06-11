Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Iconic Crawford Market, Fire Engines Rushed

No injuries have been reported so far

A fire has broken out at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market. The fire, which started around 6:15 pm, is reportedly confined to four shops in the market.

10 fire engines have been rushed to douse the blaze.

Two fire jets are in operation to manage the Level-2 fire, the Mumbai fire department said.

A call was received around 6:15 pm and fire fighters reached the spot within three minutes, officials said.

More details are awaited.