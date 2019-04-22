Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Crawford Market, 4 Fire Engines At The Spot

News agency ANI reported that the fire broke out in the busy Crawford market, which is located in South Mumbai.

All India | | Updated: April 22, 2019 12:06 IST
Mumbai: 

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Crawford Marked today morning. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

More details are awaited.



