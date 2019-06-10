Fire Breaks Out At Madhya Pradesh High Court In Jabalpur

Fire tenders reached the spot at Jabalpur's South Civil lines area almost 30 minutes after the blaze occurred, but by then the intensity of the fire magnified.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: June 10, 2019 19:11 IST
A massive fire broke out in the main building of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur today.


New Delhi/Bhopal: 

A massive fire broke out in the main building of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur today. The incident took place around 6 pm this evening. 

Old furniture kept in the area inside the High Court building was gutted in the fire. 

It is being reported that the fire inside the High Court building in Jabalpur occurred because of a short circuit. However, the exact cause behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders reached the spot at Jabalpur's South Civil lines area almost 30 minutes after the blaze occurred, but by then the intensity of the fire magnified.

There have been no reports of any casualties yet. Work is underway to control the fire.

