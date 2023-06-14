Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Airport Counter; Under Control, Say Officials

The airport authorities have evacuated the area.

Fire was reported at the security check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata tonight. Visuals show a section in the check-in area in flames, with airport authorities evacuating people.

Firefighting operations to douse the flames were undergoing, as seen in the visuals from the airport. Visuals from the airport showed red hue flames and plumes of smoke erupting from the portal

At least three fire engines rushed to the spot and the situation is under control, officials said.

The Kolkata airport said the fire at the check-in area has been fully extinguished and the all the passengers have been safely evacuated.

There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D at 2112 pm. and fully extinguished by 2140 pm.

All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area.

Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm. # — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) June 14, 2023

