Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Airport Counter; Under Control, Say Officials

Fire was reported at the security check-in area of the Kolkata airport today. Visuals show a section in the check-in area in flames, with airport authorities evacuating people.

The airport authorities have evacuated the area.

Fire was reported at the security check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata tonight. Visuals show a section in the check-in area in flames, with airport authorities evacuating people. 

Firefighting operations to douse the flames were undergoing, as seen in the visuals from the airport. Visuals from the airport showed red hue flames and plumes of smoke erupting from the portal

At least three fire engines rushed to the spot and the situation is under control, officials said. 

The Kolkata airport said the fire at the check-in area has been fully extinguished and the all the passengers have been safely evacuated.

The check-in process has suspended for now due to presence of smoke in the area.

