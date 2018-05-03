Fire Breaks Out At ISRO Centre At Ahmedabad, 25 Fire Trucks Called In At least 25 fire trucks and 10 ambulances are at Ahmedabad's Space Applications Centre (SAC) after a short circuit led to a fire at the research building

Share EMAIL PRINT Officials said it will take some hours to control the fire at Ahmedabad's Space Applications Centre Ahmedabad: A fire broke out due to a short circuit in the machinery department at Ahmedabad's Space Applications Centre today afternoon, the city's fire department said. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard was injured in the fire, news agency ANI reported. A senior fire department officer, however, said no one was injured in the incident.



At least 25 fire trucks and 10 ambulances have arrived at the facility. Ahmedabad district collector Vikrant Pandey, who reached the facility immediately on hearing about the fire, said the research centre building which was vacant at the time was completely engulfed by flames.



The Space Applications Centre (SAC) is a major research and development centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is spread across two campuses having multi-disciplinary activities.

A fire truck arrives at the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad after a fire broke out at the facility



Mr Bhatt said it will take some more hours to douse the flames completely.



"It will take another two hours to control the fire completely as thermocol sheets are still burning and emitting smoke. However, the fire has been brought under control and no one was injured," he said.



District collector Vikrant Pandey said the fire will not spread to other buildings on the campus. "All our teams are at the site and it will soon be brought under control," Mr Pandey added.



With inputs from agencies



