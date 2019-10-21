Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Indore, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

A major fire has broken out at the Golden Hotel in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing. An unknown number of people were inside the hotel when the fire erupted and are being evacuated by emergency personnel. The reason for the fire is not yet known. No injuries have been reported as yet.

In images shared by news agency ANI, the entire front of the hotel is on fire, with massive plumes of smoke billowing all around. In another image, the front door has been destroyed and a fierce blaze appears to have consumed the interior. A medium-sized truck and a tractor, with what appear to be water tanks in tow, can be seen standing outside the hotel, which stands on a crowded road.

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Indore. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gzdsJuQo9J — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Simultaneously, a fire has also broken out at a warehouse in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Fire tenders have reache the spot and more details are awaited, according to ANI.

With input from ANI

