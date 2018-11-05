Fire Breaks Out At Building Housing Offices In Kolkata's Park Street

Park Street fire: The fire broke out at Apeejay House, where many offices are located

A fire broke out at an eight-storey building at the crowded Park Street area in central Kolkata this morning. Ten fire trucks are trying to douse the blaze at Apeejay House, where several companies have offices.

People tweeted photos of the white building, with black smoke coming out of several windows. Orange flames can still be seen burning inside.

All the people in the building were evacuated, fire department officials said.

They said the fire may have started from the server room of one of the offices on the 5th floor in the centrally air-conditioned building.

Officials said the first fire alarm rang at 11 am. Apeejay House is adjacent to Park Hotel, and both properties are owned by Apeejay Surrendra Group.

The Kolkata traffic police said it has stopped all vehicles from entering Park Street. Traffic at nearby areas has been affected.