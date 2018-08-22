Fire Breaks Out At Doordarshan Bhawan In Delhi

A fire has broke out at the office of national broadcaster Doordarshan in Delhi. Four fire engines were rushed to the location.

The blaze was brought under control soon.

The fire broke out at the air-conditioning plant at Doordarshan Bhawan in central Delhi's Mandi House area.

In Mumbai, four people, including an elderly woman, died and sixteen were injured in a fire that broke out at a high-rise residential building Parel.

More details are awaited.