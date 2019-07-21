Fire At 4-Storey Building Near Taj Mahal Palace Hotel In South Mumbai

A fire broke out at Churchill Chamber building near Taj Mahal hotel in south Mumbai's Colaba

A fire broke out at a four-storey building near the Taj Mahal hotel in south Mumbai's Colaba today. Firefighters have reached the site and are trying to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Nine people have been rescued from the burning Churchill Chamber building, about a two-minute walk from the five-star hotel, and some are feared trapped.

In visuals, firefighters in heavy gear are seen climbing up a steel ladder and spraying water from a third-floor window of the building.

More details are awaited.

