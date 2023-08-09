NdtvNdtv
Fire At Sofa Factory In Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area, 7 Hurt

The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said.

India News
Updated: August 09, 2023 12:25 pm IST
Fire At Sofa Factory In Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area, 7 Hurt

Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.

