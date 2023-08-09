Fire At Sofa Factory In Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area, 7 Hurt

Two policemen and seven civilians were injured putting out a fire that broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri area early Wednesday morning, officials said.
According to officials, a call was received at 2.05 am that there was a fire at a two-story sofa factory at the market known for dealing in scrap.
The fire was doused by five tenders that were rushed to the spot, they said.
The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said.
Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.
The injured were identified as Rakesh, 35, Ram Niwas, 60, Santosh, 27, Harichand, 35, Vikrant, 25, Kishan, 23, and Inderjeet, 33. Head constables Randhir Singh and Vikrant too received burn injuries in the incident, fire officials said.
According to police, the factory dealt in iron springs (used in making sofas) in Mayapuri Phase II.
A crime team was called to the spot to investigate the fire.
A case is being registered at Mayapuri Police Station, police added.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video Of The Day
- Fire Breaks Out At Gurgaon Sofa Cover Manufacturing Factory
- Indian Tycoon Gave Away $750 Million. He Doesn't Even Own A Mobile Phone
- "First Manipur, Then Haryana, You Are Trying To Burn Nation": Rahul Gandhi
- No-Confidence Motion Live : Smriti Irani Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha
- Typhoon Khanun Pounds South Japan As 2nd Storm Threatens Tokyo
- Ola CEO Slams Journalist For Leaking Confidential Pics Of Upcoming EV
- Research Identify Temperature The Human Body Cannot Survive
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.
Trending News
- Indian Tycoon Gave Away $750 Million. He Doesn't Even Own A Mobile Phone
- "First Manipur, Then Haryana, You Are Trying To Burn Nation": Rahul Gandhi
- No-Confidence Motion Live : Smriti Irani Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha
- "Once We Cease To Be Judges...": Chief Justice On Ranjan Gogoi's Remark
- After Rahul Gandhi Votes Against Centre's Bill, Arvind Kejriwal's Thank-You Note
- Sharad Pawar's Big Claim On BJP Leader's 'Babri Assurance'
- Watch: Hardik Pandya Labelled 'Selfish' For Act That Denied Tilak Varma 50
- Space Agency Chief's Big Statement On Chandrayaan-3 Landing
- PM Modi On Why Sharad Pawar Couldn't Become Prime Minister
- "You Define Corruption In India": Smriti Irani Hits Out At Congress
- He Went To Girl's Home With Pizza. Fell To Death Hiding From Her Father
- The Big Don 3 Announcement: Ranveer, Wanted By "Gyarah Mulkon Ki Police"
- PM Doesn't Consider Manipur Part Of India, Says Rahul Gandhi: Top Quotes
- Congress Flip-Flop Over Rahul Gandhi's No-Trust Motion Speech
- BRB, Busy Watching Sunidhi Chauhan's Viral Dance Videos
- "Crossed All Limits Of Humanity": Sachin Pilot On Bhilwara Rape-Murder
- Indore Doctors Find 15-Kg Tumour In Woman Who Complained Of Stomach Ache
- On Outcry Over Bilkis Bano's Rapists Walking Free, Supreme Court Says...
- 21 Leaders Rejoin Congress Day After Ghulam Azad's Article 370 Remark
- How Much Tax Did BCCI Pay In FY 2021-22? The Gigantic Number Is...