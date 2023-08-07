Fire At Endoscopy Room At AIIMS In Delhi, Patients Evacuated

The endoscopy room is located on the second floor of the Old Outpatient Department (OPD).

A fire broke out in the endoscopy room, located near the emergency ward, of AIIMS Delhi today. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

All the patients and staff in the vicinity were evacuated safely after a fire call was received from the emergency ward at 11:54 pm.

"The fire is under control. The Director has also reached the spot to take stock of the situation," AIIMS said.

The endoscopy room is located on the second floor of the Old Outpatient Department (OPD).

"The fire broke out on the second floor of the Old Raj Kumari OPD Building. It was brought under control by firefighters, but the search operation is still ongoing," the Fire Department said.

Further details are awaited.

