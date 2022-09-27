Fire At Commercial Building In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported: Official

Mumbai Fire: No injuries were reported in the incident, according to official. (Representational)

A level-1 fire broke out in a store in Yash Plaza, a commercial building on Dr D'Silva road near Shagun Hotel in Mumbai's Dadar West on Monday night.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at around 9:28 pm in a ground-plus-eight-storey commercial building.

The fire was confined to the first to the third floor of the ground plus the upper eight floored glass facade building with smoke engulfing these floors.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Four fire tenders along with Mumbai Police and electricity provider BEST were at the spot to douse the fire.

