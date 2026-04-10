FIR To Conviction: Gujarat Uses AI To Remove Procedural Gaps In Drug Cases

The Gujarat Police has launched NARIT AI (Narcotics Analysis & RAG-based Investigation Tool), making it the first state police force in India to deploy an artificial intelligence-driven system for narcotics investigations. It aims to strengthen the handling of narcotics cases and improve conviction rates.

Developed by the Western Railway Police (Vadodara Division) in collaboration with an AI startup, the tool is designed to act as a digital legal consultant for investigating officers handling complex cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by providing real-time legal analysis and procedural guidance.

The system utilizes Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, which allows it to analyse FIRs in a closed database of Supreme Court and High Court judgments, bare acts (BNS, BNSS, BSA), and government circulars. Unlike open-source AI, NARIT AI does not use the general internet, ensuring data privacy and preventing "hallucinations" or false legal assumptions. The tool generates comprehensive reports highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of a case, providing an evidence checklist, and even predicting potential defence arguments in court to help prosecutors prepare rebuttals.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi emphasised the strategic importance of this technology. "Gujarat state is determined to eliminate drug-related crimes. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to dismantle this entire network. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure effective investigation of drug-related crimes and to build a strong legal case against the accused, and with the help of technology, this work will become even stronger," he said.

Western Railway Vadodara SP, Abhay Soni said the tool addresses a long-standing challenge in narcotics investigations, where procedural lapses have led to acquittals despite strong evidence. "Earlier, investigations were carried out only by specially trained police staff, which led to workload and administrative delays. This tool will act as a 'force multiplier' by using advanced RAG-based AI technology and will empower every investigating officer to conduct proper investigations as per rules, thereby improving the conviction rate in NDPS cases. As this application is trained on High Court and Supreme Court landmark cases, bare acts, and government guidelines, the possibility of 'hallucination' is very low, and it assists investigating officers in conducting scientific investigations," he said.

Officials noted that many NDPS cases historically resulted in acquittals due to minor procedural lapses or "gaps" in the investigation, despite strong physical evidence. NARIT AI aims to bridge these gaps by providing step-by-step procedural guidance to officers of all ranks by identifying weaknesses in FIRs, advising on required steps, outlining what should and should not be done during investigations, and providing a checklist of evidence. By automating the analysis of legal precedents and compliance requirements, the Gujarat government and police leadership expect a significant rise in conviction rates and a more efficient judicial process for drug-related offenses.