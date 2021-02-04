FIR Over 'Toolkit' Tweeted By Greta Thunberg, She's Not Named: Police

This morning, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg posted a fresh "toolkit"

The Delhi police said today its investigation into an "overseas conspiracy" taking advantage of the farmer protests was not against Greta Thunberg but a "toolkit" that she had tweeted, allegedly linked to a "Khalistani group".

"Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a toolkit document found on a social media handle that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India," Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said.

"We have registered a case for spreading disaffection against the government of India - it's regarding sedition - and disharmony between groups on religious, social and cultural grounds, and criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," the officer added.

Asked whether Greta Thunberg, 18, had been named in the FIR, he clarified: "We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the toolkit."

Greta Thunberg had last evening tweeted a "toolkit" for supporting the farmers' protest, but this was focused on Republic Day, which was last week. She deleted the post after a short while.

This morning, the Swedish climate activist posted a fresh "toolkit" with the message: "Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated)." The new document called for protests on February 13 and 14.

Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers#FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

The Delhi Police said the creator of the "toolkits", an organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation, is a Khalistani group.

"This toolkit has a particular section titled 'action plan'. It says digital strikes have to be conducted through hashtags on or before Jan 26, then tweet storms from January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch out or join farmers into Delhi or back to borders," Mr Ranjan said.

"If you go by the unfolding of events of January 26, it reveals a copycat execution of the action plan. It is a matter of concern for Delhi police. Definitely the intention of the creators of the toolkit was to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the government of India. It also aims at waging economic, cultural and social war against the government."