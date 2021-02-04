Delhi Police Files Case Against Greta Thunberg Over Tweets On Farmers' Protest

Greta Thunberg's first tweet came soon after one by pop star Rihanna.

Teen climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has been accused of "criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity on grounds of religion" in a case filed by the Delhi Police today over her tweets on the farmer protests.

Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of the protests near Delhi against farm laws are among the posts that have drawn international attention to the farmers' agitation that began late-November.

The 18-year-old's first tweet came soon after one by pop star Rihanna on Tuesday night.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," she wrote, sharing a CNN story about the protests and the government restricting Internet near protest sites.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

Today, the Swedish climate activist shared a "toolkit" advising people on how to show support for the protests.

She had deleted a similar "toolkit" she posted last night with information on support to farmers on Republic Day last week. This morning, she said she was sharing an updated list.

This one suggested seven ways to back the agitation.

Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers#FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

She also suggested organising protests near the closest Indian embassy on February 13 and 14.

Yesterday, the government, in an unprecedented and sharp response to the international tweets, warned against the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" and said the protests were by "a very small section of farmers" in parts of India.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the foreign ministry said in a statement using the hashtags IndiaTogether and IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

The hashtags became the theme of a major pushback from ministers, Bollywood stars and sportspersons who stressed in their posts that India's government was handling the farmer protests through talks and that India's sovereignty could not be compromised.