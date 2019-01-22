FIR Ordered Against Vijay Rupani, Alpesh Thakor For Attacks On Migrants

Saba Alam passed the order on the petition of Tamanna Hashmi, a social activist

A court today directed police to lodge a case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor while hearing a petition, which accused them of inciting attacks against migrants from Bihar.

Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (West), Muzaffarpur, Saba Alam passed the order on the petition of Tamanna Hashmi, a social activist.

The court ordered that the FIR be lodged at Kanti police station in the district under IPC sections 153, 295 and 504 which relate to provocation with intent to cause riot and insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace.

Incidents of violence against migrants were reported from Gujarat last year after a man from Bihar was accused of allegedly raping and murdering a girl.

It was alleged that many of the attackers belonged to an organization headed by Mr Thakor, which the Congress MLA has denied the same.