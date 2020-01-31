FIR Against Dilip Ghosh Over Offensive Remarks Against Woman Protester

"She should thank her stars that she was only heckled,"Dilip Ghosh had said about the woman.

A day after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh courted yet another controversy by telling a woman protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act that she was lucky to have escaped his party's rally with just a torn poster, an FIR was filed against him on Friday.

A senior police officer confirmed that a complaint has been filed against the BJP leader, and said that the matter was being looked into.

The woman had alleged that she had been heckled and verbally abused by BJP workers who also snatched her poster and tore it.

Dilip Ghosh later told reporters that his party did the right thing.

"She should thank her stars that she was only heckled and nothing else was done to her. Why do they always come to our rallies to protest? They can go to other events. We have tolerated enough and won't put up with any such nuisance again," he had added.

The woman, a student, alleged that Dilip Ghosh made "sexual remarks and showed murderous intent" while talking to the media.

"The women in our country are not safe. Every 22 minutes, a woman is raped in India. I am not surprised by Ghosh's comment," she said.