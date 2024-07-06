Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Modi 3.0 Budget On July 23

Ms Sitharaman had presented an interim Budget in February. (File)

The full Budget for the year 2024-25 will be presented on July 23, with the Parliament session beginning a day earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday.

The Parliamentary Affairs minister said the session will begin on July 22 and is scheduled to end on August 12.

Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget,… — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 6, 2024

"Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024," the minister posted on X.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the interim Budget in February, because it was a general election year. She will be presenting her seventh consecutive Budget, becoming the first finance minister in history to do so, surpassing the previous record set by Morarji Desai.



