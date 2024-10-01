Final Phase Of Assembly Polls In Jammu And Kashmir Today: 10 Points

Voting is scheduled in the 40 constituencies in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu division, and in Baramulla and Kupwara districts of Kashmir Valley.

The Jammu district has 11, Samba three, Kathua six, and Udhampur four Assembly constituencies while Baramulla has seven, Bandipora three, and Kupwara district has six seats.

There are hopes that this phase will see the maximum turnout. The turnouts for the first phase had fallen short of the figure recorded in 2014. The second phase, held in some of the areas that were once dominated by terrorists, recorded lower figures.

In the first phase of election held on September 18, the voting figure was high. The turnout for the 24 constituencies across seven districts where polls were held, according to figures from the Election Commission was 61.13 per cent. It was still lower than the record figure of 2014, which was 66 per cent. In the second phase of the election, a voter turnout of 56 per cent was recorded -- lower than 57.31 per cent of 2014.

The election, held after a decade, is the first in the Union Territory, where restoration of statehood has emerged as the biggest issue.

While the BJP has already promised that statehood will be restored, the Congress and the National Conference, which are contesting the polls as an alliance, said ensuring that it is done tops their agenda.

This election is also a first in terms of inclusiveness, with many former separatists in fray. Among them are members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, the Islamic outfit which, along with Hurriyat Conference, routinely gave the election boycott calls in the Valley. Its candidates are contesting as Independents.

In 2014, the BJP formed a ruling alliance with the PDP after the election results presented a hung house. But the alliance of the two ideologically mismatched parties was short-lived and Jammu and Kashmir came under President's Rule in 2018.

This time, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a triangular contest between the BJP, Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party and the National Conference-Congress alliance.